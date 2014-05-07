Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 7

ZURICH May 7 The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SWISSRE
Swiss Re, the world's second largest reinsurer, recorded a
profit of $1.2 billion for the first three months of the year,
helped by fewer natural catastrophes.
BANKING
Switzerland's two biggest banks, UBS and Credit
Suisse, must reach a minimum capital requirement of
19.2 percent and 16.7 percent of risk-weighted assets
respectively in 2019, Swiss financial regulator FINMA said.
SWISSCOM
Swisscom posted a fall in first-quarter net profit to 373
million Swiss francs, from 390 million the previous year.
UBS
Switzerland's biggest bank holds its annual general meeting.
SFS GROUP
Swiss engineering components firm SFS IPO-SFSH.S priced
its initial public offering (IPO) at 64 Swiss francs per share
on Wednesday, giving the company an implied market value of 2.4
billion Swiss francs ($2.75 billion).
ECONOMY
* The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally
adjusted 3.2 percent in April from 3.3 percent in the previous
month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on
Wednesday.
* The Swiss National Bank publishes international reserves
and foreign currency liquidity at 0700 GMT.