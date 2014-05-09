Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 9

ZURICH May 9 Swiss stocks were seen opening lower on Friday, after Asian shares mostly slumped as a tense situation in Ukraine made investors cautious, though a tame inflation report from China calmed some nerves.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening steady at 8,463 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer, while the SMI future was seen opening 0.3 percent softer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday

CREDIT SUISSE

An influential advisory group has encouraged Credit Suisse shareholders to vote against plans to issue new shares for staff bonuses ahead of the Swiss bank's annual general meeting on Friday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said it presented data on eye drug Lucentis at the 2014 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, or ARVO, annual meeting this week.

* Starrag said first-quarter sales rose 2 percent to 93.6 million Swiss francs ($106.59 million) while order intake slid by more than 20 percent to 88.1 million francs. The company forecast higher full-year sales and margins, on the assumption of a steady inflow of new orders.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.8781 Swiss Francs)