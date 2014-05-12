Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 12

ZURICH May 12 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Monday, in line with European markets seen
tracking a rally on Wall Street where the Dow Jones Industrial
Average ended at a record high, although gains could be
limited by tensions in Ukraine.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent
to 8,524 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
U.S. TAX DISPUTE
Swisspartners Group, a subsidiary of Liechtensteinische
Landesbank, agreed to pay $4.4 million to the United
States to settle a probe into whether it helped U.S. taxpayers
evade their federal income taxes, the U.S. Department of Justice
announced on Friday.
For more click on [RTRS CH US TAX]
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Hyposwiss Private Bank Geneva SA, previously owned by St.
Galler KB, said its acquisition by Mirelis InvesTrust
SA had been approved and finalised on May 7.
* Julius Baer said that the transfer of Merrill
Lynch's International Wealth Management (IWM) business based in
the Netherlands took place over the weekend.
* Newron Pharmaceuticals said it had finalised its
dossier on Safinamide against Parkinson's disease together with
its partner Zambon, and expects to submit it to the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration in the coming days.
* Orior said it was selling its transport services
unit Lineafresca to Murpf Group.
ECONOMY
* Swiss retail sales due at 0715 GMT