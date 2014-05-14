Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 14

ZURICH May 14 Swiss stocks were expected to
open virtually unchanged on Wednesday, as equity investors parse
a bout of volatility in U.S. stocks near the closing bell
overnight.
The Swiss blue-chip index was seen flat at 8,543
points, according to the pre-market indications supplied by
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
JULIUS BAER
Julius Baer BAER.VX said on Wednesday that assets rose 4
percent in the first four months of the year to 264 billion
Swiss francs ($296.70 billion) as it attracted new funds from
clients and took a majority stake in a Brazilian wealth manager.
SWATCH GROUP
The Swiss watchmaker is holding its annual general meeting
at 0800 GMT.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Holcim said Bernard Terver, responsible for the
Indian Subcontinent, will take over direct responsibility for
India after the area manager for the country, Onne van der
Weijde, leaves the Swiss cement company effective June 1.
* Tamedia said it became the largest shareholder in
Publigroup with a 17.6 percent stake after acquiring
235,465 shares held by Tweedy Browne LLC at 190 Swiss francs per
share as well as other shares.
* Roche said new data on nine approved and 18
investigational medicines will be presented during the 50th
American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
* The Swiss bourse said it is opening an investigation
against Credit Suisse Funds AG on the grounds of possible
breaches of regular reporting obligations.
* SHL Telemedicine said it has received the China
Food and Drug Administration approval for the marketing of its
smartheart in China.
* Basilea said detailed efficacy and safety data of
the isavuconazole invasive aspergillosis study, dubbed SECURE,
were presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology
and Infectious Diseases in Barcelona, Spain.
ECONOMY
* Swiss treasury to auction 1.25 pct 2026 bond
* Swiss ZEW due at 0900 GMT