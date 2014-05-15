Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 15

ZURICH May 15 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Thursday, set to retreat from a six-year high the
prior day as investors await first-quarter economic growth
figures for euro zone countries as well as inflation data for
the region.
The Swiss blue-chip index was seen 0.1 percent lower
at 8,603 points, according to the pre-market indications
supplied by Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ROCHE
Roche Holding's drug from a closely watched new
class of cancer immunotherapies showed promise against advanced
bladder cancer in a small, early stage study, according to data
released on Wednesday.
NOVARTIS
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said it was
allowed to launch a generic version of Novartis'
leukemia drug Gleevec in the United States on Feb. 1, 2016,
under a settlement agreement between the two companies.
RICHEMONT
Cartier owner Richemont said underlying sales grew
8 percent in April, excluding Japan, and said it would launch a
new share buyback programme.
ZURICH
Zurich Insurance posted a 20 percent rise in first
quarter net profit on Thursday, as the Swiss company said there
were early signs it would hit its medium-term targets.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Baloise said it will sell its Austrian
subsidiary to Helvetia Group for 160 million Swiss
francs ($179.80 million) as part of its strategy of focussing on
core markets.
* Zueblin said it will sell its remaining Swiss
portfolio in order to secure high valuations of the Swiss
properties and in view of an upcoming repayment of the bond
issue, concentrating on its strategic portfolios in Germany and
France as a result.
* Swiss Prime Site said first-quarter net profit
rose nearly 12 percent to 52.3 million francs and that it
expects full-year net proft and earnings before interest and tax
above 2013, an increase in net rental income of approximately 15
million francs to roughly 435 million francs and a vacancy rate
of 6 to 7 percent.
* Gategroup said its first-quarter net loss widened
to 16.7 million francs on lower earnings before taxes, interest,
depreciation and amortization as well as higher restructuring
spending, the absence of an unrealized forex gain that bolstered
the prior year and a higher deferred tax charge. The airline
caterer confirmed its 2014 full-year outlook.
* Myriad Group said it will propose David
Nuescheler as a new board member at a May 26 shareholder
meeting, in place of Richard Schlauri, who will not be standing
for reelection.
* Santhera said it will provide a pipeline overview
and regulatory milestone and business outlook at a conference on
May 22 in Amsterdam.
ECONOMY
* Swiss producer/import price data due at 0715 GMT
($1 = 0.8899 Swiss Francs)