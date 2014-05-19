Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 19

ZURICH May 19 Swiss stocks were expected to trade unevenly on Monday, after Chinese shares led Asia markets down as concerns about slower growth in the world's second-biggest economy checked risk appetite.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening up 0.1 percent at 8,650 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday

SWISS MINIMUM WAGE

Swiss citizens overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to introduce the world's highest minimum wage of $25 an hour in a vote on Sunday, bringing relief to business leaders worried the measure would have damaged the Swiss workplace.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Brady Dougan came under further pressure to resign on Sunday, with a key figure in Switzerland's largest party becoming the latest politician to call for a change in the bank's leadership over its role in helping rich Americans dodge tax.

PUBLIGROUPE

Swisscom upped the stakes in a battle for PubliGroupe on Friday, topping an existing bid for the Swiss advertising firm with a 502 million Swiss franc ($563.19 million) offer.

VALARTIS

Swiss private bank Banque Cramer & Cie said it will acquire Valartis Group's Swiss wealth management business for an undisclosed cash sum and a 25 percent stake in its parent company.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Baloise said it completed its acquisition of the Luxembourg business of Belgian insurance company P&V Assurances, meant to strengthen its position in the Luxembourg market.

ECONOMY

SNB weekly sight deposits at 0700 GMT

($1 = 0.8914 Swiss Francs)