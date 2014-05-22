Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 22

ZURICH May 22 Swiss stocks were set to open
higher on Thursday, taking their cue from gains in Asia and on
Wall Street, as expectations the Federal Reserve will continue
to support the U.S. economy and an upbeat reading on China's
factory sector boosted sentiment.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent
at the open to 8,672 points, according to premarket indications
by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
LOGITECH
Logitech International SA said its audit committee is
conducting an investigation into some of its accounting matters
related to its earlier-stated results.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schmolz+Bickenbach swung to a net profit of 12.4
million euros ($17 million) in the first quarter compared to a
year earlier loss, helped by higher sales volumes, although
revenue rose just 0.5 percent due to lower price levels. The
steelmaker stuck to its outlook for 2014.
* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said its drug
Catena/Raxone met its secondary goals in a late-stage
* Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke plans to invest
around 18 million Swiss francs ($20 million)in new wind power
projects in Kulmerau and Kirchleerau.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.8946 Swiss Francs)
($1 = 0.7318 Euros)