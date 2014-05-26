Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 26

ZURICH May 26 Swiss stocks were expected to
open little changed on Monday, as investors waited to see the
impact from elections in Europe and Ukraine.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent
at the open to 8,716 points, according to premarket indications
by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse's chief executive Brady Dougan told a Swiss
Sunday newspaper he has no plans to step down and his bank would
not need a capital increase despite a $2.5 billion deal with
U.S. authorities over a tax dispute.
For more, click on
ORASCOM
Swiss-listed Orascom said on Sunday it would divest stakes
in a number of non-core assets in Egypt as it restructures its
business in the region, valuing the sale at up to 130 million
Swiss francs ($145.13 million).
For more, click on
ROCHE HOLDING
A Roche Holding executive said the drugmaker expected sales
from its diagnostic division to grow faster in the United States
than the market trend and it would not reduce prices despite
reimbursement cuts in the U.S. health programme.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Burkhalter Group said on Friday shareholders at
its annual general meeting had approved a dividend payout and a
distribution of reserve capital amounting to 4.40 Swiss francs
per share.
* Alpiq said on Monday it would sell its 34.7
percent stake in Swissgrid AG.
* Eastern Property Holding said in a trading update
on Monday net rental income rose by 7 percent in the first
quarter of 2014 compared to last year, but the weak Russian
ruble against the U.S. dollar led to a foreign exchange loss.
ECONOMY
SNB weekly sight deposits at 0700 GMT