Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 28

BRIEF-Lufthansa boarding flights again at Frankfurt, gate staff say
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
BANKS
A former UBS AG banker who pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the United States by helping wealthy Americans evade taxes was sentenced to five years of probation by a U.S. judge on Tuesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Evolva said it had started the commercial production of resveratrol through yeast fermentation. Resveratrol is a compound produced in grapes and other plants and is used in dietary supplements.
ECONOMY
* Swiss gross domestic product for the first quarter due at 0545 GMT. Analysts in a Reuters poll expect GDP to have grown 1.9 percent year-on-year.
* UBS consumption indicator due at 0600 GMT.
* Lufthansa boarding flights again at frankfurt, gate staff say computer system working again Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, April 20 Lufthansa is suffering computer problems preventing it from boarding passengers, staff at Frankfurt airport said on Thursday.
PARIS, April 20 AccorHotels, Europe's biggest hotel group, flagged signs of a turnaround in its French home market with a jump in first-quarter occupancy rates while brisk business in Germany and Britain also helped to lift revenue.