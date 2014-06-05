Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 5

ZURICH, June 5 Swiss stocks were expected to
open little changed on Thursday as investors stayed on the
sidelines ahead of the European Central Bank's meeting at which
it could unveil fresh measures to prop up the euro zone's frail
recovery and stave off deflation.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening steady at
8,661 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
NESTLE
Nestle has less tolerance for underperforming food brands as
its focus shifts to more scientific businesses such as medical
nutrition and skin health that require deeper investments.
CREDIT SUISSE
The New York Attorney General's sweeping investigation into
the U.S. stock market will include whether trading centers known
as "dark pools" are conducting themselves properly, an official
said on Wednesday.
Several dark pools, including those run by IEX Group,
Investment Technology Group Inc, Credit Suisse, and
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, have recently made their rules
public.
U.S. TAX TREATY
Republican Senator Rand Paul on Wednesday again blocked the
U.S. Senate from moving toward ratifying five pending tax
treaties, including one with Switzerland, saying they would make
it easier for foreign governments to invade the privacy of
Americans.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Dufry announced the final terms of its offering
of 275 million Swiss francs of Mandatory Convertible Notes due
18 June 2015, convertible into ordinary registered shares of
Dufry. It said the notes will pay a coupon of 2.0 percent per
annum and the conversion price will be set at 152 francs. The
net proceeds of the issue will be used to partly fund its
acquisition of rival retailer Nuance.
* Santhera said the European Medicine's Agency has
validated its application for approval of Raxone in Leber's
Hereditary Optic Neuropathy, signifying that the review process
has begun. The company expects a decision in the first half of
2015.
* SIX plans to set up a central trade repository for
derivative transactions in cooperation with Swiss banks with the
aim of enhancing transparency and improving financial market
stability.
ECONOMY