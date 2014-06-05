Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 5

ZURICH, June 5 Swiss stocks were expected to open little changed on Thursday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the European Central Bank's meeting at which it could unveil fresh measures to prop up the euro zone's frail recovery and stave off deflation.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening steady at 8,661 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

NESTLE

Nestle has less tolerance for underperforming food brands as its focus shifts to more scientific businesses such as medical nutrition and skin health that require deeper investments.

CREDIT SUISSE

The New York Attorney General's sweeping investigation into the U.S. stock market will include whether trading centers known as "dark pools" are conducting themselves properly, an official said on Wednesday.

Several dark pools, including those run by IEX Group, Investment Technology Group Inc, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, have recently made their rules public.

U.S. TAX TREATY

Republican Senator Rand Paul on Wednesday again blocked the U.S. Senate from moving toward ratifying five pending tax treaties, including one with Switzerland, saying they would make it easier for foreign governments to invade the privacy of Americans.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dufry announced the final terms of its offering of 275 million Swiss francs of Mandatory Convertible Notes due 18 June 2015, convertible into ordinary registered shares of Dufry. It said the notes will pay a coupon of 2.0 percent per annum and the conversion price will be set at 152 francs. The net proceeds of the issue will be used to partly fund its acquisition of rival retailer Nuance.

* Santhera said the European Medicine's Agency has validated its application for approval of Raxone in Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy, signifying that the review process has begun. The company expects a decision in the first half of 2015.

* SIX plans to set up a central trade repository for derivative transactions in cooperation with Swiss banks with the aim of enhancing transparency and improving financial market stability.