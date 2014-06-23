Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 23

ZURICH, June 23 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly higher on Monday, tracking gains in Asian shares
after upbeat Chinese factory figures, while investors awaited
similar data for the euro zone.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.1
percent at 8,708 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday
ROCHE
Roche said it will enter an exclusive partnership with
Inception Sciences Inc. and Versant Ventures on a new company
for the research and development of novel small molecule
remyelinating therapies for patients with multiple sclerosis.
SWISS BANKS
German customs authorities in the Port of Hamburg have
confiscated documents that may contain information about the
accounts of suspected tax evaders, with some coming from a
branch of the Swiss arm of private bank Coutts, German media
reported.
NESTLE
Swiss food giant Nestle aims to boost its share of
direct commodity purchases to ensure it keeps a tight grip on
quality and supply chains, Chairman Peter Brabeck told an
Austrian newspaper.
GLARNER KANTONALBANK
Switzerland's Glarner Kantonalbank and its main
shareholder have raised 56 million Swiss francs ($62.5 million)
after the bank's IPO was priced at the bottom of its indicative
range.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swisscom said it published the offer prospectus
for the acquisition of PubliGroupe, which confirms its
offer of 214 Swiss francs per share. The offer period begins
Tuesday and is expected to close on August 5.
* Panalpina said it has appointed Karsten Breum,
head of Asia Pacific for A.P. Moller Maersk unit
Damco, as its new chief human resources officer and member of
the Swiss transporter's executive board.
* Orascom Development Holding said it has settled
disputes with Falcon Hotels S.A.E. over a 2008 transaction for
the purchase and development of the Cape Citadel project and
hotel, which will reverse 80 percent of a $60 million provision
in the Swiss-listed firm's profit and loss statement.
ECONOMY
SNB weekly sight deposits due at 0700 GMT