Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 26

ZURICH, June 26 Swiss stocks were set to open higher on Thursday, bouncing back from the previous session's losses and tracking gains on Wall Street.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,597 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

DUFRY

Dufry said it will offer investors 3 new shares for each 17 shares held, part of a cap hike to finance its 1.55 billion Swiss franc ($1.74 billion) acquisition of rival Nuance.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Valartis said it is expecting a "significant" first-half loss linked to the shortfall from disposing of part of its bond portfolio and the divestment of its Swiss bank.

* Basilea said it started phase 2a study with oncology drug candidate BAL101553.

* Carlo Gavazzi said full-year net income slipped more than 10 percent, mainly due to a currency hit from a stronger euro versus the US dollar, and said it will pay out 12 Swiss francs ($13.45) per share to shareholders.

* Zublin said its finance chief Thomas Wapp will act as interim Chief Executive from July 1, and that it will propose four new board members at an extraordinary shareholder meeting on July 22 including Renova executives Iosif Bakaleynik and Iakov Tesis as well as Wenger & Vieli lawyer Wolfgang Zuercher.

* Ascom said it won in a 1.4 million franc order from the new Swedish hospital Nya Karolinska Solna, near Stockholm, to deliver advanced healthcare communication solutions.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.8921 Swiss Francs)