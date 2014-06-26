Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 26

ZURICH, June 26 Swiss stocks were set to open
higher on Thursday, bouncing back from the previous session's
losses and tracking gains on Wall Street.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent
higher at 8,597 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
DUFRY
Dufry said it will offer investors 3 new shares for
each 17 shares held, part of a cap hike to finance its 1.55
billion Swiss franc ($1.74 billion) acquisition of rival Nuance.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Valartis said it is expecting a "significant"
first-half loss linked to the shortfall from disposing of part
of its bond portfolio and the divestment of its Swiss bank.
* Basilea said it started phase 2a study with
oncology drug candidate BAL101553.
* Carlo Gavazzi said full-year net income slipped
more than 10 percent, mainly due to a currency hit from a
stronger euro versus the US dollar, and said it will pay out 12
Swiss francs ($13.45) per share to shareholders.
* Zublin said its finance chief Thomas Wapp will
act as interim Chief Executive from July 1, and that it will
propose four new board members at an extraordinary shareholder
meeting on July 22 including Renova executives Iosif Bakaleynik
and Iakov Tesis as well as Wenger & Vieli lawyer Wolfgang
Zuercher.
* Ascom said it won in a 1.4 million franc order
from the new Swedish hospital Nya Karolinska Solna, near
Stockholm, to deliver advanced healthcare communication
solutions.
