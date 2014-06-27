Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 27

ZURICH, June 27 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Friday bucking losses on Wall Street and in Asia where sentiment was hurt by talk of rate rises in the United States amid global growth concerns.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen rising 0.3 percent at the open to 8,564 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NOVARTIS

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it has approved Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd's generic version of Novartis AG's blood pressure drug Diovan.

For more, click on:

ROCHE

Roche said on Friday that European regulators had recommended approval of its drug Avastin as a treatment for women with ovarian cancer that is resistant to platinum-containing chemotherapy.

For more, click on:

CREDIT SUISSE

Big banks have started pulling their business out of Barclays' dark pool, after the British bank was sued by New York's top securities regulator for allegedly misleading institutional investors over its anonymous trading venue, The Financial times reported.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and Royal Bank of Canada, asset manager Alliance Bernstein were among the institutions that withdrew from Barclays' dark pool on Thursday, the paper said.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG said it has agreed to buy privately-owned Italian heating and ventilation company Sabiana S.p.A for an undisclosed price. The deal is expected to complete in July.

* Shareholders at Dufry's extraordinary general meeting approved a proposed increase in share capital.

* New Value posted a loss of 0.58 million Swiss francs in the financial year 2013/14 compared to a loss of 8.65 million in the previous year.

ECONOMY

Swiss KOF indicator due at 0700 GMT