Swiss stocks - Factors to watch On July 3

ZURICH, July 3 Swiss stocks were expected to
open flat on Thursday, as investors waited for U.S. nonfarm
payrolls data to see if the world's largest economy is gaining
momentum.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening almost
unchanged at 8,608 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
BARRY CALLEBAUT
Barry Callebaut, the world's biggest maker of
chocolate and cocoa products, confirmed its mid-term targets as
it posted a 15.8 percent rise in sales volumes in the nine
months to the end of May.
For more, click on
SWISS RE
Swiss Re, the world's second largest reinsurer,
played down competition from alternative capital in the
reinsurance industry as it said it was on track to meet its
2011-2015 financial targets.
For more, click on
ZURICH INSURANCE
Zurich Insurance said it would take a hit of around $300
million to net income after selling its Russian retail business
to the OLMA Group, part of the insurer's strategy to shed
underperforming units.
For more, click on
ROCHE
An experimental antibody drug from Roche has produced
promising results in mid-stage tests for asthma, offering a new
way to fight the breathing disorder.
For more, click on
UBS
UBS AG's chief currency strategist has left the Swiss bank
as part of its efforts to cut costs and streamline operations,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing two people
familiar with the matter.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis has begun shipment of seasonal
influenza vaccines to the U.S. market for the 2014/2015 season.
ECONOMY