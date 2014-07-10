Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 10

ZURICH, July 10 Swiss stocks were expected to open steady on Thursday, in line with European factors seen unchanged after the Federal Reserve showed no rush to end its easy money policy.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen flat at 8,540 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Banca Generali said on Thursday it had reached an agreement to buy the Italian affluent and upper affluent private banking operations of Credit Suisse Italy.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Addex Therapeutics announced positive results with ADX71441 in preclinical models of nicotine addiction.

* Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank said first-half net income increased by 3.6 percent to 49.3 million Swiss francs.

* Basilea's said its partner Astellas submitted isavuconazole U.S. NDA for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis.

* Schindler will increase its stake in its Chinese joint venture XJ-Schindler (Xuchang) Elevator Co to 51 percent from 46 percent in the current year. The agreement gives Schindler the option to raise its stake up to 66 percent by 2017.