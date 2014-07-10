Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 10

ZURICH, July 10 Swiss stocks were expected to
open steady on Thursday, in line with European factors seen
unchanged after the Federal Reserve showed no rush to end its
easy money policy.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen flat at 8,540
points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Banca Generali said on Thursday it had reached an
agreement to buy the Italian affluent and upper affluent private
banking operations of Credit Suisse Italy.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Addex Therapeutics announced positive results
with ADX71441 in preclinical models of nicotine addiction.
* Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank said first-half
net income increased by 3.6 percent to 49.3 million Swiss
francs.
* Basilea's said its partner Astellas submitted
isavuconazole U.S. NDA for the treatment of invasive
aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis.
* Schindler will increase its stake in its Chinese
joint venture XJ-Schindler (Xuchang) Elevator Co to 51 percent
from 46 percent in the current year. The agreement gives
Schindler the option to raise its stake up to 66 percent by
2017.
