Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 15

ZURICH, July 15 Swiss stocks were expected to
open virtually unchanged, with traders awaiting German sentiment
and British inflation data to assess the state of Europe's
largest economy and the outlook for UK interest rates.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen flat at 8,566
points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
ROCHE
Roche said U.S. health regulators have granted a
priority review of its Avastin when combined with chemotherapy
to treat women with cervical cancer.
For more, click on
NOVARTIS
Novartis said it would test two experimental
Alzheimer's drugs on people with a genetic risk of developing
dementia to try and gauge whether the treatments can prevent or
delay the emergence of symptoms of the memory-robbing disease.
Novartis said it has struck an agreement with
Google for its eyecare unit Alcon to license the
American technology firm's smart lens technology for medical
use.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Zueblin said its board nominated Urs Ledermann
for election as a second independent member, as well as a member
of the compensation committee to an extraordinary shareholder
meeting on July 22.
ECONOMY
Swiss June PPI data due at 0715 GMT