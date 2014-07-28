Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 28

ZURICH, July 28 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly higher on Monday, in line with European markets
seen edging higher as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's
monetary policy decision and important economic data later this
week.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent,
according to the SMI future.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
NOVARTIS
Swiss pharmaceutical group Novartis said the European
Commission had approved its eyecare unit Alcon's Simbrinza
treatment for glaucoma, a chronic, sight-threatening eye
disease.
SWISS BANKS
About 80 of the 106 Swiss banks that signed up for a deal
with U.S. tax authorities could be fined less than they had
feared for their role in helping wealthy Americans cheat on
their taxes, but must widen their cooperation, a Swiss newspaper
reported.
MEDICAL NUTRITION, NESTLE
French dairy group Danone is in talks to sell its
medical nutrition business to U.S. group Hospira in a
deal valuing the unit at about $5 billion, the Financial Times
reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.
SWATCH GROUP
Swatch Group plans to equip its Swatch Touch line of plastic
watches with electronic functions to measure personal fitness,
in a bid to tap into the market for wearable gadgets, the
company's chief executive told a newspaper.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* AFG Arbonia-Forster Holding said it appointed
William J. Christensen, currently member of the executive board
at Geberit, as new chief executive from Nov. 1.
* Bellevue Group AG said its net profit rose 6
percent to 6.9 million Swiss francs in the first half of the
year.
* Bravofly Rumbo Group said preliminary adjusted
EBITDA rose to 12 million euros in the first half of the year
and announced a share buyback programme of up to 10 million
euros.
* Geberit said William J. Christensen, a member of
the group's executive board, will leave the group at the end of
the third quarter.
* SGS said it was acquiring Galson Laboratories
Inc., a provider of industrial hygiene analysis with 115 staff
and revenues in excess of $17 million in 2013.
ECONOMY