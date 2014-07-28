Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 28

ZURICH, July 28 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Monday, in line with European markets seen edging higher as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision and important economic data later this week.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent, according to the SMI future.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

NOVARTIS

Swiss pharmaceutical group Novartis said the European Commission had approved its eyecare unit Alcon's Simbrinza treatment for glaucoma, a chronic, sight-threatening eye disease.

SWISS BANKS

About 80 of the 106 Swiss banks that signed up for a deal with U.S. tax authorities could be fined less than they had feared for their role in helping wealthy Americans cheat on their taxes, but must widen their cooperation, a Swiss newspaper reported.

MEDICAL NUTRITION, NESTLE

French dairy group Danone is in talks to sell its medical nutrition business to U.S. group Hospira in a deal valuing the unit at about $5 billion, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.

SWATCH GROUP

Swatch Group plans to equip its Swatch Touch line of plastic watches with electronic functions to measure personal fitness, in a bid to tap into the market for wearable gadgets, the company's chief executive told a newspaper.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* AFG Arbonia-Forster Holding said it appointed William J. Christensen, currently member of the executive board at Geberit, as new chief executive from Nov. 1.

* Bellevue Group AG said its net profit rose 6 percent to 6.9 million Swiss francs in the first half of the year.

* Bravofly Rumbo Group said preliminary adjusted EBITDA rose to 12 million euros in the first half of the year and announced a share buyback programme of up to 10 million euros.

* Geberit said William J. Christensen, a member of the group's executive board, will leave the group at the end of the third quarter.

* SGS said it was acquiring Galson Laboratories Inc., a provider of industrial hygiene analysis with 115 staff and revenues in excess of $17 million in 2013.