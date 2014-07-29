Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 29

ZURICH, July 29 Swiss stocks were seen opening a touch higher on Tuesday, helping to recoup the previous session's falls and in line with European shares which were also expected to rise.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.1 percent at 8,534 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

UBS

UBS booked a 254 million euro ($341.25 million) charge in the second quarter mainly to settle claims it helped wealthy Germans to dodge taxes, and said it is cooperating with inquiries about alternative trading system, also known as "dark pools", from various American regulators.

ROCHE

Roche said on Tuesday that European regulators approved its drug Gazyvaro, or obinutuzumab, for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, boosting the Swiss group's line-up of new cancer treatments.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Temenos reaffirmed its full-year guidance as it posted a second-quarter rise in sales of 2 percent compared to the same period in 2013.

* AMS confirmed its outlook for substantial revenue growth and further margin increases in the coming years, after revenues in the second quarter of 2014 rose by 17 percent compared to a year ago.

* Logitech was granted an extension until Aug. 29 by the SIX Swiss exchange to publish and submit its 2014 annual report. The company had been due to publish the report by July 31.

* Novartis said its vaccine Bexsero has seen a high uptake in the public vaccination programme to help protect against meningitis B.