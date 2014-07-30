Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 30

ZURICH, July 30 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

NOVARTIS

Moves by three of the four major U.S. contact lens makers to set price floors for many of their products, preventing low-cost retailers from discounting the expensive devices, have drawn scrutiny from lawmakers.

NOBEL BIOCARE

Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare confirmed on Tuesday that it has been approached by potential buyers and is in "very early" talks with them about its sale.

HOLCIM

The Swiss cement maker will post second-quarter results at 0500 GMT.

VONTOBEL

Swiss bank Vontobel will post first-half results at 0500 GMT.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss Finance & Property Investment AG said net profit excluding revaluation effects and deferred taxes increased by 17 percent 4.8 million Swiss francs in the first half, according to preliminary unaudited results.

* Bucher Industries posted a 4.2 percent rise in first-half sales, but said it expects a moderate fall in profitability from the record high in the year before.

ECONOMY

* UBS consumption indicator for June due at 0600 GMT.

* KOF indicator for July due at 0700 GMT