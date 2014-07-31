Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 31

ZURICH, July 31 Swiss stocks were seen idling on Thursday, as uncertainty prevails ahead of a three-day weekend and with Argentina appearing set to default on its debt after talks with holdout creditors broke down.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 8,499 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

CREDIT SUISSE

Swiss bank Credit Suisse on Thursday became the latest major European bank to say it was caught up in an investigation into alternative trading venues known as dark pools.

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

The Swiss National Bank swung to a first-half profit from a year-ago loss on Thursday, helped by gains from foreign currency positions.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Switzerland's competition watchdog said it had closed a probe of Swatch deliveries of movements and components on which it has a quasi monopoly for lack of evidence that the watchmaker discriminated against rivals.

* Basler Kantonalbank said board member Markus Lehmann was stepping down.

* Dufry said turnover in the first six months of 2014 rose by 6.7 percent in constant foreign exchange rates compared to a year ago.