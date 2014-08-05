Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 5

ZURICH Aug 5 Swiss stocks were seen a touch higher on Tuesday, after U.S. markets turned positive following European closing, though a slip in Asian stocks following a record low for China's services sector could sour sentiment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.4 percent at 8,335 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday

ROCHE

Roche said on Monday it will buy Santaris Pharma, a privately-held Danish biotech company that has developed a new designer molecule, for up to $450 million in cash.

For more, click on

HOLCIM

Holcim Ltd and Lafarge SA gave details on Monday of the activities they plan to offload in Brazil in order to clinch antitrust approval for a merger to create the world's largest cement maker.

For more, click on

BALOISE

Swiss insurer Baloise said it expects a first-half net profit of more than 340 million Swiss francs ($375 million) when it reports results later this month, and is poised to hit its financial targets.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Oerlikon said first-half net profit fell more than 16 percent to 122 million francs amid a 12 percent rise in sales, and confirmed its full-year outlook including growth in order intake of more than 10 percent.

* Partners Group said it has completed the secondary purchase of the stakes of 31 existing investors in Trophy Property Development. The $1 billion China-focused property development program is operated by Venator Real Estate Capital Partners and minority owner of five development projects in China through a partnership with Shui On Land, a Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed real estate developer.

* Partners Group said it has opened an office in Houston, Texas led by Todd Bright, Managing Director and Head of Infrastructure Americas, to build out the firm's investment activities in the U.S. and Latin America.

* SFS said it increased its stake in Indo Schoettle Auto Parts to approximately 86 percent from 45 percent, and plans to use the automotive supplier as a platform for other business activities in the Indian market.

* Belimo said first-half net profit was steady on the year at 33.6 million francs despite a 6.3 percent rise in sales.

* BFW Liefenschaften said first-half rental income slipped to 8.1 million francs from 9.9 million francs, according to preliminary and unaudited results. It reports full earnings on September 10.