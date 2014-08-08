Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 8

ZURICH, August 8 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Friday, as worries about conflicts in Ukraine and
the Middle East weighed on sentiment, after U.S. President
Barack Obama authorised air strikes against militants in Iraq.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.7
percent at 8,229 points, according to the Swiss futures index
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
NOVARTIS
A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday said the U.S.
Department of Justice may pursue most of its lawsuit accusing
Novartis AG of civil fraud for allegedly using kickbacks to
boost sales of drugs covered by Medicare and Medicaid.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Leonteq said it will raise net proceeds of
approximately 173.1 million Swiss francs (190.53 million US
dollar) by issuing 1,296,295 new shares which begin trading on
Friday. Ninety-nine percent of the new shares have been
subscribed for.
* Interroll said incoming orders rose 1.3 percent
in the first half to 173 million Swiss francs. Operating profit
before depreciation and amortisation fell to 18.2 million francs
hit by one-time investments.
* Thurgauer Kantonalbank said first-half profit
rose 17.5 percent to 58 million francs. It expects its second
half result to be more moderate than that achieved in the first
six months.
* Zehnder Group said it has appointed two new
members to its group executive committee. Tomasz Juda will take
on management of the competence centre for radiators, and Olaf
Schulte will have responsibility for the ventilation competence
centre.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss unemployment rate was unchanged from the
previous month at a non-seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in July,
the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Friday.
(1 US dollar = 0.9085 Swiss franc)