Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 11

ZURICH Aug 11 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Monday, tracking a rally on Wall Street as tensions slightly eased in Ukraine.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.6 percent at 8,327 points, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Adecco said it acquired OnForce, Inc. which produces a cloud-based solutions for companies to manage their use of freelancers and independent contractors, to complement the vendor management system provided by the Swiss firm's Beeline business. The deal will have no material impact on Adecco, it said.

* Novartis said data revealing the reduction in cardiovascular deaths with in its LCZ696 treatment in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction will be presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress on Aug. 31.

* DKSH said first-half net profit fell nearly 5 percent to 99.8 million Swiss francs (110.20 million US dollar). The company said over three years, it is confident of up to 2016 net sales of around 12 billion francs at a compound annual growth rate of 8 percent and EBIT to grow at a CAGR of 10 percent to a level of around 380 million francs, which should translate into profit after tax of some CHF 270 million.

* Helvetia said it published the offer prospectus on the takeover of National Suisse.

* Nationale Suisse said its board of directors recommended shareholders to accept the offer made by Helvetia.

* Publigroup said Swisscom holds a participation of 90.59 percent in the company, declaring its offer successful. [{UBN.S]

ECONOMY

* Swiss retail sales for June due at 0715 GMT

(1 US dollar = 0.9056 Swiss franc)