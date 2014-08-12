Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 12

ZURICH Aug 12 Swiss shares were seen edging slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a rally on Monday helped them claw back some of their recent losses.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,325 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

GEBERIT

Geberit AG on Tuesday posted a 7.1 percent rise in first-half sales compared with a year earlier, and said it had every reason to be confident of achieving solid results in 2014.

For more, click on

GALENICA

Galenica said on Tuesday it has appointed two new heads of its pharmaceutical and healthcare units ahead of separate listings of both arms at an undisclosed point in the future.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* GAM Holding said first-half net profit attributable to shareholders was 89.8 million Swiss francs and posted net new money inflows of 1.3 billion francs.

* Sonova said board member major shareholders Andy Rihs had sold almost half a million shares in the company. After the sale, Rihs will still hold a 4.83 percent stake in Sonova.

* Meyer Burger posted a 90 percent rise in incoming orders and net sales climbed 43 percent in the first six months on the year.

* Tornos said the prospects of achieving a balanced operating result for the year look promising after new orders and sales improved in the first half of 2014 compared to the previous year.

* St Galler Kantonalbank said it had acquired Vadian Bank AG from the Ortsbuergergemeinde St. Gallen, as net profit for the first half of the year amounted to approximately 73 million Swiss francs (80.44 million US dollar).

* LEM Holding SA said first-quarter sales stood at 65 million francs.

* Banque Cantonale de Geneve said half-year net profit rose by 16.2 percent on the year, and estimates profitability for 2014 to be slightly ahead of that for 2013.

* Bank Linth said net profit for the first six months rose by 30.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

ECONOMY

(1 US dollar = 0.9075 Swiss franc)