Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 13

ZURICH Aug 13 Swiss shares were seen idling on
Wednesday, as weak macro figures from Asia and worries over the
crisis in Ukraine kept investors on edge.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent
higher at 8,337 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SWISS LIFE
Switzerland's largest dedicated life insurer beat
expectations with a slight rise in first-half net income, buoyed
by a strong performance in its home market, and said it is
buying a real estate service provider in Germany.
For more, click on
RAIFFEISEN
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Wednesday it is adding
cooperative lender Raffeisen to a list of banks that come under
closer supervision due to their importance to the wider
financial system.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schindler said net profit surged 80 percent to
371 million Swiss francs ($408.68 million) despite an
impairment on its stake in Hyundai on a gain of 75
million francs related to Mall of Switzerland, and that it
expects full-year revenue will grow by 6 to 8 percent in local
currencies and net profit will total 800 million to 850 million
francs, or an adjusted net profit of 635 million to 685 million
francs.
* Straumann said it will acquire approximately 12
percent of shares in RODO Medical, a privately-held company
developing innovative devices in dental implant restorations,
for an undisclosed sum.
* Adecco said U.S.-based fund manager Harris
Associates L.P holds 5.28 percent of the share capital of the
company through registered shares.
* Conzzeta said first-half profit rose 7.6 percent
to 23.2 million francs, including 2.5 million francs from the
sale of properties by Plazza Immobilien, and said full-year
results will be affected by the disposal of its ixmation
business unit on the order of 25 million francs.
* SFS said first-half net profit rose 12 percent to
65.4 million francs and that it is expecting to achieve a higher
margin on earnings before interest, tax and amortisation for the
second half. For the year as a whole, SFS expects an EBITA
margin of 14 to 15 percent.
* Bravofly said it will buy back a maximum of 10
million euros (13.36 million US dollar) worth of its own shares
to be used for employee stock option 2011-2013 plans and to
finance acquisitions.
* Tecan said first-half net profit rose nearly 13
percent to 18.6 million francs and confirmed that it continues
to expect full-year sales in local currencies to grow at least
in the mid single-digit percentage range, and for the operating
profit margin a further increase of around 50 basis points on
the year.
ECONOMY
* Swiss ZEW for August is due at 0900 GMT.
(1 US dollar = 0.9078 Swiss franc)
(1 US dollar = 0.7483 euro)