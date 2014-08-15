Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 15

ZURICH Aug 15 Swiss stocks were expected to inch up on Friday, following Asian shares higher, as conciliatory comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin eased some fears over the crisis in Ukraine.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2 percent to 8,444 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved the use of its Avastin cancer drug in combination with chemotherapy to treat advanced cervical cancer.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Phoenix Mecano said one-off charges and costs in the mid-single-digit million range would probably push its unadjusted result for the full year below that of the previous year. Special items will not be taken into account when calculating dividend, it said.

* VZ Group said it expected growing revenues for the coming months and holds out the prospect of a higher dividend for 2015, as net profit rose 10.5 percent in the first half to 32.9 million Swiss francs.

* Santhera said it completed the sale of 200,000 registered shares of common stock at an average price of 66.85 Swiss francs per share, generating 13.4 million Swiss francs in gross proceeds for the company.

* Comet said net income rose 64.9 percent 4.4 million Swiss francs in the first half.

* Schweiter posted a rise in first-half net profit to 20.8 million Swiss francs.

* Accu said net profit rose to 1.4 million Swiss francs in the first half.