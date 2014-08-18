Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 18

ZURICH Aug 18 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Monday, reversing the previous session's losses,
helped by easing worries over geopolitical risks from Ukraine
and Iraq.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.9
percent at 8,443 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse helped put together billions of
dollars in securities that were issued by offshore investment
vehicles of Banco Espirito Santo SA and then sold to
the Portuguese bank's retail customers, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Sunday.
ROCHE
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd shares rose 21 percent
to a record high following a media report that Roche Holding AG
is in talks to buy the almost 40 percent stake in the
Japanese firm that it doesn't already own for about $10 billion.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SGS said it has been awarded laboratory status in
China, the only European based testing, inspection and
certification player approved by the Chinese government to offer
all of the relevant China Compulsory Certification testing
services in China.
* Logitech said it has been granted to extension
until October 15 to file securities documents to Nasdaq, which
requested an update to the computer firm's original plan related
to the delay in filing earnings.
* Basilea said it has appointed David Veitch as
Chief Commercial Officer from September 1, responsible for the
firm's commercial operations including sales, marketing, pricing
and market access, reporting to CEO Ronald Scott.
* Swisslog said it has been awarded a major order
for a new distribution center in Sweden by the Varner Group, a
Scandinavian fashion retailer of strong fashion brands, worth
approximately 55 million Swiss francs (60.92 million US dollar).
* BKW said electricity prices will increase
slightly from January 1 due to a significant increase in the
statutory charges introduced to promote renewable energies.
ECONOMY
Weekly SNB sight deposits at 0700 GMT
(1 US dollar = 0.9028 Swiss franc)