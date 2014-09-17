Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 17

ZURICH, Sept 17 Swiss shares were seen rising on
Wednesday, in line with European shares, which were expected to
track a rally on Wall Street spurred by a report which shifted
investor expectations for the Federal Reserve's policy statement
due on Wednesday.
The Swiss blue-chip index was seen rising 0.4
percent to 8,820 points, according to the Swiss futures index
at 0616 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
ROCHE
Roche's decision to buy U.S. biotech company InterMune
ITMN.O for $8.3 billion last month was "exceptional" and not a
sign of more ambitious plans for major acquisitions, the Swiss
drugmaker's chief executive said on Tuesday.
CREDIT SUISSE
The U.S. Federal Reserve has asked Credit Suisse Group AG to
immediately address problems relating to the bank's underwriting
and sale of leveraged loans, or high-interest-rate loans used by
private-equity firms to finance deals, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.
RICHEMONT
Cartier owner Richemont said the pace of sales growth slowed
to 4 percent in the five months to August on a constant
currencies basis compared with 9 percent in the year-ago period,
due to weakness in Asia Pacific.
SYNGENTA
A second company has sued Syngenta AG over sales of
genetically modified corn seed not approved by China, raising
the stakes for the Swiss-based seed maker by including
byproducts used for animal feed in its complaint and seeking
class-action status.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said it will present new data from its
established and pipeline medicine portfolio during the European
Society for Medical Oncology 2014 Congress from Sept. 26-30 in
Madrid.
* Novartis said it will showcase new data at the
European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2014 from Sept.
26-30 in Madrid.
* Gategroup said chief financial officer and
executive management board member, Thomas Bucher, will step down
from his role at the end of this year. The company said an
announcement on his succession will be made in due course.
* Meyer Burger announced the launch of an offering
of up to 100 million Swiss francs in senior unsecured
convertible bonds due in 2020, with an investor put option in
2018.
* Aryzta said it has exercised its call option to
redeem all the outstanding amount of its hybrid instrument. The
company said the hybrid instrument will be redeemed at par plus
accrued interest to its holders on or about Oct. 28.
* SFS Group said Bernard Toh will hand over the
role as head of the group's division electronics and the
position as chief executive of Unisteel Technology, a company of
the SFS Group, to George Poh with effect of Oct. 1.
ECONOMY
* Swiss ZEW for September due at 0900 GMT.