Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 19

ZURICH, Sept 19 Swiss stocks were seen opening a touch higher on Friday, tracking European shares, which were expected to draw support from Scotland's rejection of independence in a vote.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen rising 0.2 percent to 8,847 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

HOLCIM

Irish cement maker CRH is exploring a bid for all the assets rivals Lafarge and Holcim must sell to steer their mega-merger past competition watchdogs, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Meyer Burger said board member Rudolf Guedel had passed away at the age of 65 after a short and serious illness.

* PubliGroupe said it had sold its participation in "Persoenlich" Verlags AG to the managing director and editor-in-chief, Matthias Ackeret.

* Ypsomed said AstraZeneca will use its injection system for subcutaneous administration of diabetes drug Bydureon.