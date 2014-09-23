Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 23

ZURICH, Sept 23 Swiss stocks were seen opening
virtually unchanged on Tuesday, with better-than-expected
economic data from China helping to support shares.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen little changed at
8,818 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday
MOLECULAR PARTNERS
Swiss biotech company Molecular Partners said on Tuesday it
plans to list its shares on Switzerland's SIX exchange in the
fourth quarter.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Meyer Burger said it had been awarded a contract
by Hanwha Q Cells for delivery of MB-PERC upgrade equipment and
technology in Europe and Asia.
* Dottikon said it would reduce share capital by
4.90 Swiss francs per registered share.
* Loeb said it will switch from the Swiss SIX
Exchange to off-market electronic platform OTC-X of the Berner
Kantonalbank on Oct. 1, 2015.
* Helvetia said it had secured 81.2 percent of
Nationale Suisse shares after a takeover offer.
* BKW said it was issuing a convertible bond with a
volume of around 165 million francs, maturing in 2020.
ECONOMY