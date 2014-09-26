Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 26

ZURICH, Sept 26 Swiss stocks were seen opening
almost unchanged on Friday, pausing after posting losses in the
previous session.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at
8,759 points, according to the Swiss futures index at
0614 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
ABB
The Swiss engineering group could consider acquisitions next
year once recent deals have been fully integrated, its chief
executive told German newspaper Handelsblatt in an interview to
be published on Friday.
For more click on
SWISSLOG
German industrial robots maker Kuka plans to buy
Swiss logistics company Swisslog Holding for about 339
million Swiss francs ($358 million).
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said it had launched a new Global Access
Program for HIV viral load testing, created in partnership with
UNAIDS. To support the initiative, Roche said it would expand
access to HIV testing through a special pricing scheme.
* Nobel Biocare said it had obtained a favorable
answer from a mutual agreement procedure among two tax
authorities which will allow for an immediate release of a tax
provision of around 9.6 million euros ($12.24 million).
* Feintool International Holding AG : Artemis
Beteiligungen III AG, which is controlled by Artemis Holding,
said it planned to sell its shares in Feintool to Artemis
Beteiligungen I AG as part of an internal restructuring.
* BKW said it had successfully completed
negotiations with Credit Suisse Investment Foundation on the
shareholding in a BKW subsidiary, which will hold the roughly 12
percent share in Swissgrid AG.
* Perfect Holding SA posted a net operating loss
from continuing operations of 0.6 million Swiss francs for the
first half of the year, compared with a 0.1 million franc loss
over the same period a year ago.
* Bell AG said it had appointed Marco Tschanz to
replace Chief Financial Officer Martin Gysin, who will be
leaving the group in 2015. Tschanz will join the company on Dec.
1 when he will start preparing to take over his new remit, Bell
said.
* Novavest Real Estate AG posted a net loss of 1.4
million Swiss francs for the first six months of 2014.
* Pretium AG said profit for the first half of the
year was 0.66 million Swiss francs, compared with 0.68 million
francs in the year-ago period.
ECONOMY
(1 US dollar = 0.7844 euro)