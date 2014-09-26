Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 26

ZURICH, Sept 26 Swiss stocks were seen opening almost unchanged on Friday, pausing after posting losses in the previous session.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at 8,759 points, according to the Swiss futures index at 0614 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

ABB

The Swiss engineering group could consider acquisitions next year once recent deals have been fully integrated, its chief executive told German newspaper Handelsblatt in an interview to be published on Friday.

SWISSLOG

German industrial robots maker Kuka plans to buy Swiss logistics company Swisslog Holding for about 339 million Swiss francs ($358 million).

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said it had launched a new Global Access Program for HIV viral load testing, created in partnership with UNAIDS. To support the initiative, Roche said it would expand access to HIV testing through a special pricing scheme.

* Nobel Biocare said it had obtained a favorable answer from a mutual agreement procedure among two tax authorities which will allow for an immediate release of a tax provision of around 9.6 million euros ($12.24 million).

* Feintool International Holding AG : Artemis Beteiligungen III AG, which is controlled by Artemis Holding, said it planned to sell its shares in Feintool to Artemis Beteiligungen I AG as part of an internal restructuring.

* BKW said it had successfully completed negotiations with Credit Suisse Investment Foundation on the shareholding in a BKW subsidiary, which will hold the roughly 12 percent share in Swissgrid AG.

* Perfect Holding SA posted a net operating loss from continuing operations of 0.6 million Swiss francs for the first half of the year, compared with a 0.1 million franc loss over the same period a year ago.

* Bell AG said it had appointed Marco Tschanz to replace Chief Financial Officer Martin Gysin, who will be leaving the group in 2015. Tschanz will join the company on Dec. 1 when he will start preparing to take over his new remit, Bell said.

* Novavest Real Estate AG posted a net loss of 1.4 million Swiss francs for the first six months of 2014.

* Pretium AG said profit for the first half of the year was 0.66 million Swiss francs, compared with 0.68 million francs in the year-ago period.

ECONOMY

