Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 1

ZURICH Oct 1 Swiss stocks were expected to open
lower on Wednesday, mirroring expected falls on other European
exchanges, as losses on Wall Street and weak macro data weighed
on sentiment.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen slipping 0.3
percent at the open to 8,813 points, according to premarket
indications from bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
NOVARTIS
A federal judge said Novartis AG must face a U.S. government
lawsuit accusing the Swiss drugmaker of paying
multimillion-dollar kickbacks, including a $9,750 dinner for
three at a Japanese restaurant, to induce doctors to prescribe
its drugs.
For more, click on:
UBS
Swiss bank UBS must deposit a 1.1 billion-euro ($1.39
billion) guarantee on Tuesday to cover potential fines should it
be found guilty of helping rich French customers avoid tax, a
source familiar with the court procedure said.
For more, click on:
JULIUS BAER
Swiss private bank Julius Baer is cooperating in a French
investigation into suspected money laundering and tax fraud by a
former client involved in the European carbon allowances market,
a spokeswoman said, following French media reports.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SGS said it had bought Rontgen Technische Dienst
NV, the non destructive testing activities of Applus+ in
Belgium, for an undisclosed price. Applus+ RTD Belgium had
revenues of 6.5 million euros ($8.2 million) in 2013.
* Novartis will present 15 abstracts from
its specialty dermatology portfolio at the European Association
of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress in Amsterdam on
8-12 October.
* Zurich Insurance Group said its Brazilian
subsidiary had entered into an agreement with Via Varejo for the
exclusive sale of extended warranty insurance.
* Danaher Corporation has published the public
tender offer for all publicly held shares of Nobel Biocare
with a par value of 0.40 Sfr each.
* Aryzta said it would issue a 145 million Swiss
franc hybrid instrument with a coupon of 3.5 percent. It said
proceeds from the issue would be used to refinance existing debt
and/or for general corporate purposes.
* Zueblin Immobilien Holding named Iosif Bakaleynik
as its new chief executive.
* Partners Group has closed a real estate secondary
program at its hard cap of $1.95 billion.
* Swiss Life has completed its acquisition of
Corpus Sireo.
* Sulzer said it completed the acquisition of Ascom
B.V. and ProLabNL B.V.
* Bellevue Group said it concluded the acquisition
of Adamant Biomedical Investments AG from Zuercher
Kantonalbank.
ECONOMY
* Swiss purchasing managers' index for September due at 0730
GMT. Analysts in a Reuters poll expect the index to fall to 52.0
from 52.9 in the previous month.
(1 US dollar = 0.7926 euro)