Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 3

ZURICH Oct 3 Swiss stocks were seen opening
higher on Friday, rebounding after a sharp sell-off in the
previous session.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.3
percent at 8,683 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
ROCHE
Another new cancer drug from Roche, this time for
treating leukaemia, has been rejected by Britain's healthcare
cost-effectiveness agency NICE on the grounds that data about
its value is uncertain.
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS
Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
SpA said they have terminated their merger agreement,
citing a "changed political environment".
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Helvetia said it had successfully placed a dual
tranche hybrid bond of 525 million Swiss francs to help finance
its acquisition of Nationale Suisse.
* Dufry said it had renewed its concessions
contracts at Phnom Penh and Siem Reap International Airports and
was awarded additional retail space.
* Autoneum Holding AG said it had become a
presenting partner of the 2015 World Car Awards.
ECONOMY