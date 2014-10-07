Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 7

ZURICH Oct 7 Swiss stocks were set to open
slightly lower on Tuesday taking their cue from a weaker close
on Wall Street and a tentative performance in Asia.
The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening down 0.2
percent at 8,703 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS
UBS's French arm is planning to restructure its asset
management business and is in consultation with unions over
possible layoffs, as the Swiss bank continues to sharpen its
focus on private banking.
SYNGENTA
Farmers from the biggest U.S. corn-growing states have sued
Syngenta AG over sales of genetically modified corn seed not
approved by China, joining global exporters in pursuing damages
from the Swiss-based company.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Implenia said it a road construction contract
worth around 96 million Swiss francs was awarded to a joint
venture lead-managed by the company. Implenia's share of the
contract is 25 percent.
* Kuoni said Rolf Schafroth, executive vice
President and head of its global travel services division, was
taking over management of the outbound and specialists division
on Oct. 13, succeeding Stefan Leser who is leaving the
company.
* Peach Property Group said it has agreed to sell
its "Am Zirkus 1" project in Berlin to a special property fund
of KanAm Grund for an undisclosed price. The execution of the
sale, which is based on the fulfillment of several qualitative
conditions, will allow Peach Property Group to generate a cash
flow of 10-12 million Swiss francs.
ECONOMY
* CPI data for September expected at 0715 GMT.
* Swiss retail sales for August due at 0715 GMT.
* The Swiss Federal Treasury reopened a 1.25 pct bond
maturing in 2024 and a 2.0 pct bond maturing in 2064 in its
latest auction