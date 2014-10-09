版本:
2014年 10月 9日

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 9

ZURICH Oct 9 Swiss stocks were seen opening higher on Wednesday, tracking European shares, buoyed by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold back from raising interest rates until the economy is stronger.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 1 percent at 8,606 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted "Priority Review" of Lucentis for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

* Helvetia said it had gained approvals for the takeover of Nationale Suisse.

* Implenia said it had acquired orders worth around 65 million Swiss francs in Zurich.

ECONOMY

0800 GMT Speech by Jean-Pierre Danthine
