Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 13

April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
ZURICH Oct 13 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Monday, extending their losing streak as concerns about faltering global economic growth continue to weigh on equity markets across the world.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.7 percent at 8,318 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
UBS
UBS is advising the British government on the planned sale of its 40 percent stake in the fast-speed Eurostar train operator.
SWISS NATIONAL BANK
Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan vowed on Friday to take whatever steps were necessary to fend off deflation in the face of a weak global economy, worsening euro zone outlook and falling commodities prices.
U.S. TAX PROBE
The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking "total cooperation" from Swiss banks in a draft agreement aimed at allowing the banks to make amends for aiding tax evasion by wealthy Americans, a Swiss newspaper reported on Saturday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kuehne und Nagel said net turnover for the first nine months of 2014 was 13 billion Swiss francs, a 1 percent rise compared to same period last year.
* HIAG Immobilien said it had acquired Swissfiberinvest Menziken AG for a purchase price in the low seven-figure range.
* Zueblin Immobilien Holding said it was examining measures to strengthen its capital base, as a preliminary indication showed a portfolio analysis could lead to a devaluation of 10-15 percent of its overall value.
ECONOMY
