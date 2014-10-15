Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 15

ZURICH Oct 15 Swiss stocks were seen opening
lower on Wednesday as investor sentiment remained fragile after
benign Chinese inflation data, with gloom in the euro zone
economy added to signs of a faltering global economic recovery.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.4
percent at 8,307 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday
UBS
A UBS AG unit will pay $5.2 million in a
settlement with Puerto Rico's financial institutions regulator
over the firm's practices involving sales of Puerto Rico
closed-end bond funds whose values later plunged.
Former UBS bank executive Raoul Weil was the
mastermind of the Swiss bank's illegal offshore operations that
helped thousands of Americans evade taxes, prosecutors said at
the start of his federal trial on Tuesday.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Nestle said it will invest around 30 million
Swiss francs (31.41 million US dollars) in the Dairy Farming
Institute in northeast China, in a bid to help modernise Chinese
dairy farming practices to enable farmers to meet the country's
fast-growing milk demand.
* Helvetia said it holds shares corresponding to
96.29 percent of the voting rights and of the share capital in
Nationale Suisse following its takeover bid of the
Swiss insurer in August. The definitive result will be published
on October 15.
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said it will ask its
shareholders on November 14 to vote on moving its registered
office to Luxembourg for tax reasons and management to Ireland,
where it plans to build a new manufacturing plant to benefit
from the support of governmental institutions.
* Clariant said it inaugurated its first regional
innovation center in Navi Mumbai, India, to host approximately
100 technical employees in chemical research and application
development, focused on surfactants, specialty polymers and
functional chemicals.
ECONOMY
September ZEW due at 0900 GMT
(1 US dollar = 0.9550 Swiss franc)