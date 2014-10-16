Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 16

ZURICH Oct 16 Swiss stocks were seen opening
slightly higher on Thursday, halting a sell-off that has lasted
for more than a week.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.1
percent at 8,151 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ROCHE
The Swiss drugmaker affirmed its full-year sales and profit
targets on Thursday after a strong performance by its new breast
cancer drugs helped it beat expectations in the third quarter.
The U.S. health regulator approved two treatments for use in
idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), including Esbriet, which
was as developed by InterMune Inc, which Roche agreed to buy for
$8.3 billion in August.
NESTLE
The food group stood by its full-year outlook on Thursday as
slowing growth in Asia and continued price erosion in Europe
weighed on underlying sales growth in the first nine months of
the year.
SYNGENTA
The world's largest agrochemicals company said sales rose 3
percent in the third quarter which enables it to maintain its
sales target for 2014.
UBS
A former top UBS executive on trial in South Florida for tax
fraud was on a committee in charge of managing U.S. demands that
the Swiss bank disclose secret offshore accounts, UBS's former
head of cross-border business testified on Wednesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* A new experimental leukemia treatment being developed by
Novartis led to the disappearance of the disease in 90
percent of patients who were treated, according to a study
published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
* Walter Meier said Roberto Ettlin is stepping down
from his post as Head of the Group Division Machining Solutions
with immediate effect for health reasons. Jochen Nutz will
manage the division until further notice.
ECONOMY
The Swiss government cut its economic growth forecasts for
this year and next on Thursday, citing a gloomy outlook for the
neighbouring euro zone.
