Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 20

ZURICH Oct 20 Swiss stocks were expected to
inch higher at the open on Monday, adding to gains in the
previous session after U.S. macro data helped soothe worries
over the pace of global growth.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.1
percent at 8,254 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
UBS
UBS AG is sticking with its recommendations that
some clients buy risky Puerto Rico closed-end bond funds,
despite hundreds of arbitration claims by investors who blame
the securities for huge losses, according to an internal
document.
NESTLE
Nestle has closed a 6 billion euro ($7.65 billion)
refinancing of its 5 billion euro, 364-day revolving credit
facility that was agreed in October 2013, banking sources said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis : Morphosys AG said it had
received a milestone payment from Novartis in connection with
the initiation of a phase one clinical trial of a HuCAL antibody
in the field of diabetic eye diseases.
* Helvetia said it will finalise its takeover of
Nationale Suisse on Monday with the issue of new shares
to stakeholders who tendered shares under its offer, as well as
through the payment of the cash component.
* Hochdorf Holding AG said it will issue new shares
to help fund the purchase of a 60 percent stake in Uckermaerker
Milch GmbH, as well as minority stakes in several other
businesses.
* Daetwyler Holding AG said it was buying Keystone
Holdings to reinforce its sales and distribution organisation
for the U.S. automotive industry.
