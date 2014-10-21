Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 21

ZURICH Oct 21 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Tuesday, supported by growing optimism over
corporate earnings.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2
percent at 8,298 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
ACTELION
Europe's biggest biotech company raised its full-year profit
guidance on Tuesday for the second consecutive quarter buoyed by
a healthy uptake of its new heart and lung drug.
NOVARTIS
An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
unanimously recommended the use of Novartis AG's
anti-inflammation drug in patients with a type of psoriasis,
paving the way for its approval.
SYNGENTA
A federal appeals court has opened the door for Syngenta
Seeds to revive a lawsuit it brought against Bunge North America
in 2011 over the agribusiness company's refusal of a type of
genetically modified corn.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schindler revised up its full-year net profit
forecast after posting first-half net earnings of 703 million
Swiss francs, "significantly exceeding" the result for the
year-ago period, the company said.
* Aryzta said it will increase a hybrid security
launched earlier this month, with a coupon of 3.5 percent and
undated with an initial call date by the company after five
years and six months, by 45 million Swiss francs (47.68 million
US dollars) to 190 million francs total.
* Gurit said third-quarter sales fell more than 5
percent on the quarter to 83.7 million francs, and that it
expects full-year net sales around 330 million.
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said Ferring's CORTIMENT
MMX, a new treatment for ulcerative colitis, has been given
European approval. It plans to launch the product in coming
months.
* ams AG said revenues rose 35 percent in the third
quarter to 132.8 million euros, generating earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) of 22.5 million. It says it sees strong
profitability continuing in the fourth quarter and expects an
EBIT margin on a comparable level quarter-on-quarter.
* Panalpina said net forwarding revenue for the
first nine months of 2014 dipped by 1.4 percent compared to the
same period last year.
* GAM Holding said its assets under management rose
by 3 percent to 75.6 billion Swiss francs in the third quarter.
* Gottex said client assets at the end of September
totalled $8.71 billion.
* Implenia said it had won a contract to build a 93
million Swiss franc tram and bus depot in Vernier, Switzerland.
ECONOMY
* Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 2.2 percent in
September to 17.5 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs
Office said on Tuesday.
(1 US dollar = 0.9437 Swiss franc)