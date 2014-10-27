Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 27

ZURICH Oct 27 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly higher on Monday, tracking European shares, buoyed
by cautious optimism among investors over the health of the euro
zone's banks.
The Swiss blue-chip index was seen up 0.4 percent
at 8,563 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
NOVARTIS
Australia's CSL Ltd, the world's largest blood
products company, said on Monday it had agreed to buy Novartis
AG's global influenza vaccine business for $275 million.
For more, click on
SGS
The world's largest testing and inspection company, expects
organic growth of 5.5-6 percent in 2014, the company's chief
executive said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said its Esbriet drug had received a
positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for
Human Use for an update to its European prescribing information.
* Meyer Burger Technology said its production
capacities at the Colorado Springs site are being adjusted in
connection with GT Advanced Technologies Inc.'s motion for
protection under the United States' bankruptcy code.
* PubliGroupe said it adopted numerous resolutions
endorsing its integration into the Swisscom at the
company's extraordinary general meeting.
* Perrot Duval said it is expecting sales and
margins to fall slightly in the current year following the
completion of its merger with Infranor Inter, before
rising again during the subsequent five periods, assuming
general economic conditions remain constant.
* Bucher Industries said it expects full-year 2014
sales growth and a moderate fall in profitability from the
record high in 2013, as nine-month order intake rose by 2.1
percent to 2 billion Swiss francs.
* Raiffeisen said it will form Notenstein Asset Management,
which will initially manage assets of 12 billion Swiss francs
and help provide the necessary platform for the conclusion of
cooperation with Vontobel at the end of 2017.
ECONOMY