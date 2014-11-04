Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 4

ZURICH Nov 4 Swiss stocks were expected to open
slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with European shares, as a
fall in the price of iron ore and Brent crude were expected to
put pressure on resource-related shares.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.1
percent at 8,740 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
BANKS
A former top banker who headed global wealth management at
UBS AG was found not guilty on U.S. charges of conspiring with
wealthy Americans to hide $20 billion in secret offshore
accounts.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Molecular Partners said it had successfully
allocated 4.4 million shares.
* Luzerner Kantonalbank said it plans an unchanged
distribution to shareholders of 11 Swiss francs per share for
2014.
* Burckhardt Compression said it sees significantly
higher FY net income due to substantial improvement in profits
forecasted for the second half of the current fiscal year.
* Looser said net income rose to about 17 million
Swiss francs in the first nine months of the year, compared to
16.6 million last year.
* Hochdorf said it had placed 131,529 new shares in
a capital increase with a subscription price fixed at 135 Swiss
francs per share.
* Tornos posted a nine-month net loss of 819,000
Swiss francs, compared to 17.62 million in the prior year
period.
* Starrag said it expects FY 2014 order intake to
be lower than in the previous year, as nine-month sales dropped
18.8 percent.
ECONOMY