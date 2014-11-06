Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 6

ZURICH Nov 6 Swiss stocks were expected to open unchanged on Thursday while European markets were seen opening lower with many traders focusing on the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the day.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen unchanged, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ZURICH INSURANCE

Zurich Insurance Group posted a bigger-than-expected 16 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, as the company released less money set aside to pay off claims.

NOBEL BIOCARE

The Swiss dental implant maker, which has agreed to be bought by U.S. healthcare company Danaher, confirmed its full-year sales and profitability targets on Thursday as it posted quarterly profit that beat expectations.

ADECCO

The world's biggest staffing firm by sales said revenue growth slowed in the third quarter, hurt by weaker-than-expected growth in France and Germany.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

The Swiss chocolate maker said its chief executive would step down by the end of the current fiscal year after an acceleration in volume growth allowed it to confirm its mid-term financial targets.

SWISSCOM

The telecoms group said on Thursday third-quarter net profit rose 20 percent, beating analysts' forecasts.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuoni said net profit rose to 52.5 million Swiss francs in the first nine months of the year.

* Novavest said shareholders at its extraordinary general meeting had approved a capital increase.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss consumer sentiment index slipped to -11 points in October from -1 point in July.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley)