Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 7

ZURICH Nov 7 Swiss stocks were expected to open
slightly higher on Friday, helped by Swiss Re after the
reinsurer posted third-quarter results, as investors await key
U.S. monthly jobs data.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2
percent at 8,878 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
UBS
Switzerland's UBS and France's Credit Agricole
have been deemed by regulators as less important to the global
financial system than a year ago and will not have to hold as
much extra capital as previously forecast.
BANKS
U.S. regulators plan to join their UK peers in a
multi-billion-dollar settlement with a group of the biggest
global banks accused of manipulating the foreign exchange
market, sources familiar with the matter said, adding the deal
could come as early as next week.
RICHEMONT
The luxury goods firm said it expected a challenging holiday
trading period after first-half net profit fell more than
expected and sales growth further slowed in October, hit by weak
demand in Europe and Asia.
Swiss Re
The world's second largest reinsurer said net profit rose
more than expected in the third quarter, helped by muted natural
catastrophe claims, and that it was on track to reach its
financial targets.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* GAM Holding said it had appointed three senior
quantitative professionals to the GAM Alternative Investments
Solutions. Dr Lars Jaeger, founder of Alternative Beta Partners
in Switzerland, and his colleagues Dr Pierre-Yves Moix and Dr
Stephan Mueller, have joined the Swiss money manager.
* Schindler said it opened a new elevator factory
in Pune, India.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally
adjusted 3.1 percent in October from 3.0 percent in the previous
month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on
Friday.
* SNB foreign exchange reserves due at 0800 GMT.
* Retail sales figures due at 0815 GMT.