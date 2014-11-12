Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 12

ZURICH Nov 12 Swiss stocks were expected to
open flat on Wednesday, with the banking sector in focus after
global regulators fined five major banks for failings in
currency trading.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged
at 8,897 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
UBS
Global regulators imposed penalties totalling $3.4 billion
on five major banks, including UBS on Wednesday in a
landmark settlement over allegations of price fixing in the
foreign exchange market.
Switzerland's financial regulator said UBS had
tried to manipulate foreign exchange benchmarks and staff had
acted against the interest of their clients, as the regulator
ordered the Swiss bank to hand over cash to conclude its forex
probe.
Switzerland's biggest bank said 86.55 percent of
stakeholders had tendered their shares into a new holding
company, part of a restructuring drive to ensure it can be
broken up more easily in a crisis.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swiss Life said third-quarter gross written
premiums stood at 3.572 billion francs versus an average of
3.459 billion francs in a Reuters poll.
ECONOMY