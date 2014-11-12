Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 12

ZURICH Nov 12 Swiss stocks were expected to open flat on Wednesday, with the banking sector in focus after global regulators fined five major banks for failings in currency trading.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged at 8,897 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

Global regulators imposed penalties totalling $3.4 billion on five major banks, including UBS on Wednesday in a landmark settlement over allegations of price fixing in the foreign exchange market.

Switzerland's financial regulator said UBS had tried to manipulate foreign exchange benchmarks and staff had acted against the interest of their clients, as the regulator ordered the Swiss bank to hand over cash to conclude its forex probe.

For more click on

Switzerland's biggest bank said 86.55 percent of stakeholders had tendered their shares into a new holding company, part of a restructuring drive to ensure it can be broken up more easily in a crisis.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss Life said third-quarter gross written premiums stood at 3.572 billion francs versus an average of 3.459 billion francs in a Reuters poll.