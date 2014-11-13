Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 13

BRIEF-Roche CEO says Aphinity study impact on Perjeta sales not seen until 2018
ZURICH Nov 13 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Thursday, in line with European shares, rebounding after losses in the previous session.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.4 percent at 8,906 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ADECCO
The world's biggest staffing firm by sales said it was starting a new share buyback programme worth up to 250 million euros ($311.08 million) after completing another share repurchase of the same amount.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had provided 510(k) clearance for the cobas Strep A test for the detection of group A streptococcus bacterial DNA in throat swab specimens.
* Banque Cantonale Vaudoise said revenues for the first nine months of 2014 were stable year on year at 746 million Swiss francs.
* Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA said Liechtenstein's Financial Market Authority had approved the sale of Valorlife to Wealth-Assurance Beteiligungs-AG.
* Gategroup said third-quarter profit rose 58.5 percent to 37.1 million Swiss francs compared to the same period last year.
* LEM Holding posted first-half sales of 131.5 million Swiss francs, a rise of 3.6 percent compared to the same period last year.
ECONOMY
SNB Vice Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine due to speak at 0900 GMT.
ZURICH, April 27 Switzerland's central bank posted a profit of 7.9 billion Swiss francs ($7.95 billion) in the first quarter, it said Thursday, boosted by gains from the huge foreign currency reserves built up during its long campaign to weaken the Swiss franc.
Thomas R. Meier to leave julius baer while keeping his ties with group