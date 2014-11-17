Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 17

ZURICH Nov 17 Swiss stocks were seen opening lower on Monday, hit by worries over the pace of global growth after data showed Japan, the world's third-largest economy, slipped into recession.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,875 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS

UBS AG, among the six banks fined this week for their role in the global foreign exchange scandal, is looking at clawing back bonuses from its traders.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse AG will face a public hearing over whether or not the U.S. government should allow the Swiss bank to manage Americans' retirement funds after its decision to plead guilty to tax crimes.

John Trousdale, vice chairman of global mergers and acquisitions at Credit Suisse AG, will leave the Swiss bank to join the new advisory firm headed by star investment banker Paul Taubman, according to people familiar with the matter.

ROCHE

Roche said on Monday that the U.S. health regulator approved its Avastin drug as a treatment for women with ovarian cancer that is resistant to platinum-containing chemotherapy.

SONOVA

Sonova, the world's largest maker of hearing aids, said it would buy back 500 million Swiss francs (522.14 million US dollars) of its own shares in the next three years and lift its payout ratio.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Geberit expects the $1.7 billion acquisition of Nordic ceramics maker Sanitec Corp announced last month to add at least 10 percent to earnings per share from the first year on, the Swiss company's Chief Executive told Finanz und Wirtschaft on Saturday. Separately, the maker of toilet and piping systems published the offering document to the shareholders of Sanitec as the acceptance period, which runs until Dec. 22, begins.

* Nobel Biocare said Danaher holds 78.52 percent of its shares following a $2.2 billion takeover bid in September.

* Schindler Holding said it decided to establish a new organisational structure with two dedicated global heads, one for new installations and supply chain and one for the service business.

* Novartis said its secukinumab drug was shown to work in patients with psoriatic arthritis.

* Logitech said it filed a quarterly report for the first quarter of financial year 2015 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision, and continues to work on filing the second-quarter report as soon as possible.

* Aryzta AG announced the pricing of 250 million euros hybrid securities to be issued on Nov 21 by its Irish incorporated financing vehicle, Aryzta Euro Finance Limited.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank repeated its opposition to a referendum on boosting gold reserves and ruled out creating a sovereign wealth fund to manage reserves of the precious metal.

