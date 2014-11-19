Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 19

ZURICH Nov 19 Swiss stocks were expected to
open flat on Wednesday, pausing after hitting a seven-year high
in the previous session.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening almost
unchanged at 8,976 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Holcim said Javier de Benito, currently area
manager for Africa Middle East and member of senior management,
had decided to leave the company effective Jan. 1. Holcim
Morocco Chief Executive Dominique Drouet will fill these roles,
in addition to his current position, after de Benito's
departure.
* Basilea said data on its investigational phase 2a
anti-cancer drug candidate BAL101553 will be presented on
Wednesday at the 26th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on "Molecular
targets and cancer therapeutics" in Barcelona.
* Swisslog said it was nominating Till Reuter,
chief executive of KUKA, to its board of directors at
its extraordinary general meeting on Dec. 18.
* S H L Telemedicine said third-quarter net income
was $0.3 million compared to a net loss of $1.2 million for the
same period last year.
* Logitech said it had filed its 2014 definitive
proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, filed its annual report for the 2014 fiscal year
with the SIX Swiss Exchange, and posted its annual report,
invitation and proxy statement for its 2014 annual general
meeting.
ECONOMY
* November ZEW due at 1000 GMT