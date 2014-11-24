Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 24

ZURICH Nov 24 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Monday with the prospect of further policy stimulus in China and Europe raising appetite for risk.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent to 9,095 points at the open, according to the Swiss futures' index.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

CREDIT SUISSE

A U.S. judge accepted Credit Suisse's guilty plea to end a criminal case accusing it of helping wealthy Americans avoid paying taxes, and ordered the bank to pay roughly $1.8 billion in fines and restitution.

For more click on

SYNGENTA

Syngenta, the world's largest maker of crop chemicals, said it expects to reap $265 million in savings next year as part of its long-term cost-cutting plan to boost profitability.

For more click on

NOVARTIS

The European Commission has approved Novartis'drug Signifor to treat a rare hormonal disorder, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Raiffeisen said it would take part in a U.S. tax programme probing offshore tax dodging by Americans as a category 3 bank for institutions that have not committed U.S. tax-related offences and are therefore exempt from penalty payments.

* SGS said it has acquired Gonzalo de Miguel Redondo S.L.U. (GMR), a provider of technical support services to the automotive industry. The privately-held Spanish firm generates annual revenues of 3.5 million euros.

* Sulzer said it has signed a joint venture with Unaoil to service southern Iraq oil and gas, and power customers.

* Instradent, a subsidiary of Straumann, said it had agreed to acquire approximately 43 percent of T-Plus, a dental implant company in Taiwan. Under the agreement it has the option to take control of T-Plus in 2018.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA said it would seek shareholder approval for the cancellation of up to 576,760 treasury shares at its extraordinary shareholders meeting on Dec. 22.

* Interroll said it has signed an agreement with USA-based NPI (National Presort L.P.) to deliver six cross-belt sorters and related conveyor technology over the period from 2015 to 2017 for the benefit of Brazil Post.

* Partners Group said it had appointed 22 senior managers to a new global leadership team. The company also it would propose Grace del Rosario-Castaño as successor to Dr. Wolfgang Zuercher on its board of directors.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Sunday repeated its opposition to a proposal that would force the central bank to boost its gold reserves, with just a week to go until Switzerland votes on the issue.

For more click on:

* Non-farm payroll data due at 0815 GMT.