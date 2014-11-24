Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 24

ZURICH Nov 24 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly higher on Monday with the prospect of further
policy stimulus in China and Europe raising appetite for risk.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent
to 9,095 points at the open, according to the Swiss futures'
index.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
CREDIT SUISSE
A U.S. judge accepted Credit Suisse's guilty plea
to end a criminal case accusing it of helping wealthy Americans
avoid paying taxes, and ordered the bank to pay roughly $1.8
billion in fines and restitution.
For more click on
SYNGENTA
Syngenta, the world's largest maker of crop
chemicals, said it expects to reap $265 million in savings next
year as part of its long-term cost-cutting plan to boost
profitability.
For more click on
NOVARTIS
The European Commission has approved Novartis'drug Signifor
to treat a rare hormonal disorder, the Swiss drugmaker said on
Monday.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Raiffeisen said it would take part in a U.S. tax programme
probing offshore tax dodging by Americans as a category 3 bank
for institutions that have not committed U.S. tax-related
offences and are therefore exempt from penalty payments.
* SGS said it has acquired Gonzalo de Miguel
Redondo S.L.U. (GMR), a provider of technical support services
to the automotive industry. The privately-held Spanish firm
generates annual revenues of 3.5 million euros.
* Sulzer said it has signed a joint venture with
Unaoil to service southern Iraq oil and gas, and power
customers.
* Instradent, a subsidiary of Straumann, said it
had agreed to acquire approximately 43 percent of T-Plus, a
dental implant company in Taiwan. Under the agreement it has the
option to take control of T-Plus in 2018.
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA said it would seek
shareholder approval for the cancellation of up to 576,760
treasury shares at its extraordinary shareholders meeting on
Dec. 22.
* Interroll said it has signed an agreement with
USA-based NPI (National Presort L.P.) to deliver six cross-belt
sorters and related conveyor technology over the period from
2015 to 2017 for the benefit of Brazil Post.
* Partners Group said it had appointed 22 senior
managers to a new global leadership team. The company also it
would propose Grace del Rosario-Castaño as successor to Dr.
Wolfgang Zuercher on its board of directors.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Sunday repeated its
opposition to a proposal that would force the central bank to
boost its gold reserves, with just a week to go until
Switzerland votes on the issue.
For more click on:
* Non-farm payroll data due at 0815 GMT.