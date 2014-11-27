Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 27

ZURICH Nov 27 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Thursday, in line with European markets seen
adding to recent lofty gains on growing expectations of further
stimulus measures from the European Central Bank.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent
higher, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse Group AG has reached a confidential settlement
with Assured Guaranty Ltd on claims related to what the
insurer said were defective loans underlying mortgage-backed
securities, court documents showed.
NOVARTIS
Novartis AG has agreed to sell its nicotine patch, Habitrol,
in order to win U.S. antitrust approval for a consumer
healthcare joint venture with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline,
the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Bravofly Rumbo Group said that Alessandra Reda,
chief legal officer, was promoted to become a member of its
group management team with immediate effect.
* Carlo Gavazzi Holding Ag said first-half net
income rose 14 percent to 4.9 million Swiss francs.
* Dufry said it signed an agreement with RIOgaleão,
to operate duty free retail until 2020 at Tom Jobim
International Airport in Rio de Janeiro.
* Logitech said it filed its quarterly report with
the SEC and was now up to date with its financial reporting
requirements and expected to regain compliance with the Nasdaq
listing rule.
* Hochdorf Holding said it was taking over German
wheat germ processor Marbacher Oelmuehle GmbH for an undisclosed
price.
